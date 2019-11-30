HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Police Department is seeking a Holdrege man accused of first-degree sexual assault of a child, a felony.
According to court documents, Julio Ceasar Chavez, 33, of Holdrege also is wanted for third-degree domestic assault and second-degree false imprisonment, both misdemeanors.
Chavez allegedly subjected a child under age 12 to sexual penetration on or about Nov. 3 in Holdrege, according to the court.
Chavez also is accused of causing bodily injury or threatening to cause bodily injury to his partner and restraining the same person, all on Nov. 3.
A warrant was issued Monday for Chavez’s arrest.
Holdrege Police described Chavez on its Facebook page as a 5-foot-3 Hispanic male who weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Chavez also goes by the name Julio Ceasar Chavez Virelas.
Anyone who knows of Chavez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Holdrege Police.
