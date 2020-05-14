Community members are invited to participate in parades Friday to lift the spirits of senior citizens in Minden and to honor high school seniors in Holdrege.
A parade around Bethany Home Assisted Living/Healthcare/Memory Support Unit in Minden will be 4:30-5 p.m. Friday to show support and love for residents and staff. Bethany Home is asking everyone to stay in their vehicles and drive around Bethany Home, honking and waving while sharing signs of encouragement to residents and staff members. Participants are asked to wear purple in honor of National Nursing Home Week.
In Holdrege, community members may honor high school seniors at 6 p.m. Friday on 14th Avenue between Burlington and Grant streets. Seniors will park along the street and are invited to decorate their car, wear their cap and gown, prom outfit or dinosaur suit. The night can be finished up cruising Fourth Avenue.
Cruise Night on Fourth Avenue Friday in Holdrege will raise money for the Christian Charity Fund. The fund helps support families who have trouble with their mortgage, rent, utilities, prescriptions, car repairs and other basic needs. Cruisers may drop off donations at the Phelps County Senior Center parking lot, Country Cookin’s parking lot and the parking lot across from Dairy Queen. Volunteers from the community will collect the donations.