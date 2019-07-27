HOLDREGE — Children and teens who have been participating in the Holdrege Area Public Library’s summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” are asked to turn in their reading folders and challenge cards to the library by Tuesday to be entered into the grand prize drawing, which will take place the following week. Winners will be notified.
Summer readers who still wish to complete their reading folders and collect their prizes from area businesses have until Aug. 3 to finish. Call Cindy at 308-995-6556 with questions.