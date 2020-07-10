HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man accused of killing two men and seriously injuring his lawyer has been deemed competent to stand trial.
According to court records, Manuel Gomez, 47, of Holdrege was found competent to stand trial Tuesday in Phelps County District Court for the Feb. 21 shooting of Raymond Burton, 65; David Rogers, 54; and Doyle Morse, 64, at their individual residences in Holdrege.
Gomez underwent two competency evaluations last year and was found incompetent to stand trial. Judge Terri Harder committed him to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.
In May, Gomez appeared in court after completing a competency evaluation April 30 with Jennifer Cimpel Bohn, a clinical psychologist at the Lincoln Regional Center.
Gomez’s defense attorneys, Jeff Pickens of the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy and Phelps County Public Defender Nancy Freburg, requested a second competency evaluation done by their own expert. Harder approved the second evaluation by the defense. On June 25, Pickens and Freburg withdrew their request for the second evaluation.
Gomez was ordered to be transported Wednesday from the Lincoln Regional Center to the Phelps County Jail where he will be housed pending further proceedings. Gomez will appear July 23 in court for an arraignment hearing.
Burton and Rogers died Feb. 21, 2019, at Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege where they lived. Morse, a lawyer who was representing Gomez at the time he was shot, suffered wounds at his house at 416 Logan St., which he also used as his law office. Morse was able to call 911 for help after he was shot.
When authorities arrived Morse identified Gomez as his shooter, records indicate. A motive to the shootings hasn’t been released.
Gomez is charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder, one count of felony first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being an habitual criminal.