HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Swedish Days Planning Committee, Central Plains Ribfest Planning Committee and Heartland Cruisers, have canceled Swedish Days 2020.
“Keeping our community and those that visit safe is our main priority,” said Jessica Kraus, HACC executive director. “It was a hard decision to make, but one that all of us were in agreement.”
The committees have been planning and working on the event for the past year, and they all agree that canceling the event is in the best interest of the community, she said.
Each year, the Swedish Days festivities, including the parade, street fest, car show, silver run, ribfest and events at the Nebraska Prairie Museum and Senior Center, attract thousands of people to Holdrege to partake in the weekend events. With the current threat of COVID-19, large gatherings are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
Ribfest brings in approximately 30 barbecue teams from across the country. Vendors travel from around the state for the Street Fest, and the Heartland Cruisers Car Show attracts around 100 cars from neighboring counties and states. The CDC also recommends avoiding travel with the exception of essential errands, medical care or essential jobs that require travel.
Kraus said the committees and organizations involved in Swedish Days decided to cancel the event rather than postponing it based on the CDC’s social distancing recommendations due to COVID-19.
Next year’s Swedish Days and Allmand Central Pains Ribfest currently is scheduled for June 18-19, 2021.