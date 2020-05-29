HOLDREGE — South Park in Holdrege will be renamed Veterans Memorial Park during a community celebration and groundbreaking of the Holdrege Veterans Memorial this fall.
Don Dealey of Holdrege and members of the Holdrege Disabled American Veterans began working in 2018 to create a monument for area veterans.
Dealey served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. The memorial will honor veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard.
When Dealey presented the idea to build a veterans memorial at South Park to the Holdrege City Council, Phelps County Development Corporation Executive Director Ron Tillery wanted to help.
“We had a hallway conversation after the meeting. I expressed my interest in helping however I could, and he (Dealey) appreciated that,” Tillery said.
To help raise awareness and funds for the project, PCDC recently launched a website, www.holdregeveteransmemorial.com, for the Holdrege Veterans Memorial.
“PCDC is hosting the website since we have the capability of lending our platform to another stand-alone website,” said Tillery in a press release. “We’ve donated our time and services to help move the project forward.”
No additional cost is incurred to PCDC or the veterans’ memorial committee with the new website.
The memorial is a collaborative effort of Holdrege DAV, the city of Holdrege, Phelps County Community Foundation, PCDC, Palmer Brothers Granite Co. and Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2019, representatives from these organizations formed the Holdrege Veterans Memorial Committee to ensure the project’s completion.
“Don did the heavy lifting early in the project. He got this ball rolling. He will be recognized as one of the founders of the project. The committee is doing most of the work now,” Tillery said. “This is his brainchild and his baby. We want to take it across the finish line.”
The city of Holdrege has provided property for the site and will provide ongoing maintenance. More than $35,000 has been raised for the project so far, and it is estimated to cost at least $150,000.
The memorial will be erected on the northwest side of the South Park baseball field. It will contain five granite monuments to list area residents who served in the military. Each granite slab’s face will have an American flag that is set on a star.
Cody Tiedje, president of South Central Community Emergency Response Team, is organizing a fundraiser for the project on Sept. 19 at South Park. The event will feature a hamburger and hot dog feed, kids’ games, disc golf, corn hole and horseshoe tournaments, three live bands, a beer garden, silent auction, bounce houses, dunk tank, rock wall and zip line. There also will be 150 to 200 vendors at the event.
Tiedje wants the event to raise funds for the Holdrege Veterans Memorial, but also provide an event for families and community members to enjoy.
“I’m trying to throw a lot into one. The craft shows haven’t happened. Swedish Days was canceled,” said Tiedje. “I pray by that time period everything will be back to normal.”
The project tentatively is planned for completion on Memorial Day 2021. Tillery also is working with representatives at Wright Patterson Air Force Base to secure an aircraft to be displayed on permanent loan from the Air Force at South Park. The committee is hoping to establish a bronze art display in the park.
“I think this is an important addition to the community that has been wanted and needed for a long time. This just rounds out our community. It’s a richer community for it. I’m really pleased to see it,” Tillery said.