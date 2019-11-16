KEARNEY — A Christmas tree with bold orange and blue ornaments. A contemporary home with handmade Christmas stockings.
A Victorian shingle home built in 1888 and bursting with antique sleighs, Santa Clauses, vintage Christmas trees and a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer sugar and creamer.
The former First Baptist Church, built in 1889, now a private home where the former sanctuary is the main living area.
A contemporary home with custom cement counter tops and a waterfall bar. And a contemporary home with a collection of Santa Claus figurines.
These visual treats and more await visitors to the 25th annual Holiday Home Tour Dec. 6-7, the annual fundraiser for the HelpCare Clinic, which provides free health care to low-income people in Buffalo County. The goal is $25,000 for the tour’s 25th year.
“We’re extremely excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the home tour,” said Becky Kraenow, executive director of HelpCare Clinic. “It’s such a fun event.”
Five homes will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7. Tickets for that single day are $20 for ages 2 and older.
Six homes will be open for the preview event 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Y Pavilion on the Lake, followed by tours. Only 200 tickets at $50 each will be sold.
Vital support
Kraenow said the Holiday Home Tour traditionally supports about 10 percent of the clinic’s budget.
“HelpCare Clinic offers services at no cost to our patients, but that doesn’t mean those services are free,” she said. Providing medical care in any setting requires lab and medical supplies, fees for diagnostic services, and nursing and administrative support.
“Knowing that the community will offer this type of support each year has been a great source of consistency and stability for us. Of every dollar donated to HelpCare, 75 percent goes directly toward our mission of improving access to health care. About 22 percent goes to management and administrative fees,” Kraenow said.
The clinic limits fundraising expenses to just 3 percent of its annual budget. Each donation also is matched by local volunteer and in-kind support.
Kraenow is grateful, too, for the tour’s Glittering Gold Sponsors, including Midlands Contracting, BD Construction, the Solid Rock, Regenirex Advanced Pain Solutions, Dr. Scott and Lori Smith and First National Bank, as well as major in-kind sponsor Younes Hospitality.
Tickets also are on sale now for a drawing offering $500 in Buffalo Bucks and gift cards to local establishments. Tickets are $5 each, or five for $20. They can be purchased online now, or at the clinic, from a HelpCare board member or at the preview reception and at homes the day of the tour.
Home Tour committee
Roxanne Bascom is one of 10 members of the committee that starts meeting monthly early in the year. “We like to have houses selected by June or July but that doesn’t always happen,” she said. The committee aims to get a variety of homes in different regions of town.
Bascom finds great satisfaction in helping with the event because it benefits the patients who use the HelpCare Clinic. “To hear their stories and to know how thankful they are to receive medical care is so heartwarming. I have been lucky to have good health and to have health insurance, so I am grateful to help those who don’t have those things. This is one small way that I can help people in need and give them hope,” she said.
A celebration
Kraenow said the home tour has allowed the clinic to meet and cultivate new partners, including volunteers, homeowners, sponsors, tour attendees and more. “We believe in the tour’s community-oriented structure,” she said.
She treasures Christmas, its beauty and what it stands for. She enjoys seeing how each family celebrates the season a bit differently. “Each house has a life all its own. Our homeowners are so generous in opening their homes and sharing their stories,” she said.
“No matter what holiday or tradition each family values, there is beauty in preparing that celebration. The Holiday Home Tour is not about shopping or to-do lists. It’s about celebrating and community and generosity. I am so appreciative of all the hard work our homeowners put in to make the celebration possible.”
