KEARNEY — The Buffalo County Community Partners, in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association and Country House Residence for Memory Care, will offer a holiday tips presentation 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Peterson Senior Activity Center, 2020 W. 11th St.
A light supper will be provided by CountryHouse.
Speakers will include:
- Dorann Bartels from CHI Good Samaritan
- Gwen Jacobitz from Homestead Assisted Living Residence on holiday tips and gift giving for loved ones with Alzheimer’s or dementia
- Thomas W. Tye III from Tye & Rowling law firm will speak on legal issues to address at the first diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or dementia
- Evan Voltke of Krull Agency Inc. will speak on Medicare and Medicaid benefits
- Professor Ladan Saidi from the University of Nebraska at Kearney will offer a brief cognitive screening tool called Montreal Cognitive Assessment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.