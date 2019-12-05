LOUP CITY — The Sherman County Community Foundation is hosting the Holiday Tour of Homes on Sunday. Six locations in Loup City and Ashton will be featured.
Tickets may be purchased at the Loup City Diner or the Polish Heritage Center in Ashton. Tickets are $10 and include desserts and refreshments at the Diner during the tour. The tour runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Once participants are finished with the tour, they can leave their tickets at the Diner, the Polish Heritage Center of any of the participating locations to be eligible for door prizes.
Tour locations include the homes of Nancy Hoff and Angela Simpson in Loup City, the homes of David and Betty Kuszak and Jim and Deloris Stanczyk in Ashton, the Polish Heritage Center in Ashton and the Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.