KEARNEY — The organ was dying, one piece at a time.
The organ at Holy Cross Lutheran Church was just 17 years old, but the lights, the stops and two of the three keyboards had quit working. “Organists could only play the keyboard on the bottom, and only certain voices,” said Jolene Berke, the church’s music director.
Replacement parts weren’t available because a year after the church purchased it in 2002, its manufacturing company was bought by a European group.
Today, those problems are gone.
Earlier this month, the church installed a new organ built by the Allen Organ Company.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Washington, D.C., organist and Allen sales representative Jonathan Boksan will play a dedicatory recital. After the 50-minute performance, he will answer questions about the instrument.
Berke knew the organ needed to be replaced shortly after she began as music director 14 months ago.
Her dilemma: Should the congregation spend $60,000 on a new organ, or simply use the clavinova, a keyboard that replicates the sound of an organ? The church already had a clavinova. A 15-member steering committee was formed to study the issue and overwhelmingly favored the clavinova, but Berke had second thoughts.
“We knew that $60,000 was a lot of money, but I wondered, who are we to make a decision for this congregation of 2,000?” Berke asked.
She decided to let the congregation vote not with their hands or their feet, but with their dollars.
She did a bit of research and learned that the 82-year-old Allen Organ Company in Macungie, Pa., builds church organs, each handcrafted to a sanctuary’s specifications. “An American company was important to us since the old company had been sold and moved to Europe,” she said.
Last April, she hung a 6-foot by 6-foot poster of the organ she’d chosen and blanketed the poster with 576 sticky notes. Each note had a dollar amount, such as $25, $50, $100 and more. “It looked like a rainbow of Post-it notes,” Berke said. When people made donations, they would remove a Post-it note with that corresponding amount. Slowly, they would uncover the picture of the new organ Berke hoped the church could purchase.
The first week, donations totaled $27,000. The money kept coming in. Berke sent a letter to church members reminding them that memorial gifts could be designated for the new organ.
“We got $60,000, then $70,000, then $82,000. We got way more than we asked for,” Berke said.
That extra $20,000 funded custom features, such as better quality keys, draw-knobs and eight, 80-pound speakers that were hoisted up high on walls in the back of the sanctuary for a superior all-around sound.
On Thursday, Boksan, who is also employed by the Allen Organ Co., will spend two days “voicing” the organ, or setting electronics and other details. During his concert that evening, the organ will be turned to face the congregation so attendees can watch his magic on the three keyboards and the foot pedals. Screens will capture close-ups of his hands as he plays.
“I’m just proud of our congregation, and of the Kearney community that supports the arts so well,” Berke said. “We have a generous congregation. If you have a clear mission and a clear reason for something, they will support it every time.”
The Rev. Duane M. Duley, associate pastor at Holy Cross, agreed.
“The organ has been a part of Lutheran worship for many, many years. The new Allen organ will enhance the music, the singing and, therefore, the worship of the Triune God,” he said.
Meanwhile, Berke is working with two young “budding piano players” who show an aptitude for the organ as part of her new worship musician mentorship program. One student is a ninth grader and one is a college student.
“Nowadays, playing the organ is a dying art. Many universities no longer offer an organ performance major,” she said.
Most organists across the country are at least 65 years old, she added. “The writing on the wall was very clear. There might be no one around to play this new organ in the years to come. It became clear that we have to raise up organists. The congregation decided that an organist is important. Now it’s my duty to plant those trees.”
She is eager for Boksan to showcase the new organ for the public Thursday evening. “There’s no better worship leader than an organ. I hope those who come are astounded.”
