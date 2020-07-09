KEARNEY — The Archway, Nebraska Firefighters Museum and Kearney Volunteer Fire Department will team up Tuesday for a free family fishing event called Hooks and Ladders. The event will be on the east end of The Archway pond 6:30-8:30 p.m.
No previous fishing experience is required. Poles and tackle are provided, courtesy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“We had such a great turnout and so much fun at our last free family fishing event, we decided to have them in July and August,” said Archway event coordinator Jill Epley. “This time we’ll also be awarding prizes in a number of different categories: biggest fish, smallest fish, most fish caught and more. We welcome beginners and experienced anglers of all ages.”
No registration is required. Signage on the Archway Parkway will direct participants to the trailer where they can gather their equipment. Electric and people-powered boats are welcome, but gasoline-powered boats are not allowed on the pond. Staff from The Archway and Firefighters Museum will get everyone started and be available to help throughout the event.