KEARNEY — Some might call it horsing around.
Three mares named Grace, Molly and Dazzle paraded past windows at five residential communities Saturday so the residents, all isolated inside because of the COVID-19 pandemic, could watch from their windows.
The mane event — pun intended — was provided by the Kearney Therapeutic Horseback Riding Program.
“It was great. It broke up their day,” said Carter Siebke, a therapist and director of the program at KTHRP.
The horses visited Mosaic in Axtell, and Mount Carmel Home, Brookestone Gardens, Mother Hull Home and Good Samaritan Society St. Luke’s in Kearney.
Their human handlers included Siebke, KTHRP therapist Diane Hilton, KTHRP office manager Cheryl Webber and KTHRP board member Jamie Bentz.
Bentz’s children Rylee, Chase and Crew walked alongside the horses and held up signs that said, “You are amazing” and “Our horses love smiles.”
Siebke said the idea for the impromptu horse show came after KTHRP had to cancel its annual fund-raiser Saturday night due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people sent checks anyway.
“This was the next best idea. We had great reactions. People took a lot of pictures. It was a good experience,” he said.
KTHRP posted photos on its Facebook page. Good Samaritan Society St. Luke’s posted that the event “definitely put smiles on everyone’s faces.”
Siebke said the nonprofit is talking about doing it again, but no date has been set.
“We wanted to give something back to the community. If it weren’t for the community, we couldn’t exist,” Siebke said. “Here’s hoping we brightened someone’s day.”