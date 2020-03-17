KEARNEY — Starting today, Hot Meals USA will deliver, at no charge, a hot noon meal prepared at the Kearney Jubilee Center.
Deliveries will be done 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers will ring doorbells and leave the food outside by the door.
The effort is being launched because of the COVID-19 virus.
“We are trying to cut down human contact,” said Dick Cochran, founder and director of Hot Meals USA.
He expects to prepare food for between 200 and 300 people in Kearney each day. Other towns may be included in the future.
No meals will be served at the Jubilee Center. They will be prepared inside the HotMeals USA truck parked outside that facility and then home-delivered.
“With school out, we have a lot of people who are going to be food-challenged during this time,” Cochran said. “We’re trying to fill that gap.”
Cochran said this week’s menu will be ham today (Tuesday,) roast beef Wednesday, pork Thursday and hamburgers Friday, along with potatoes and a vegetable.
Cheri Clark, executive director of the Kearney Jubilee Center, saw Cochran’s Facebook post last weekend. He was seeking a place where he could prepare food for those who need it during this crisis.
“I contacted him and asked what he needed. We texted back and forth,” she said. Details were finalized Monday morning.
“This thing has taken on a life of its own. I hope it will take people’s minds off their worries. I’m glad we can be helpful,” she added.
Cochran said the Two Rivers Public Health District approved the plan Monday morning and submitted a strict list of conditions that must be followed.
Food will not be served at the Jubilee Center because no more than 50 people may gather in one place, according to rules established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number was reduced to 10 people or fewer as of late Monday afternoon.
Cooks and volunteers will wear gloves and use proper hand-washing techniques. Those who deliver food will wear gloves and put on new gloves after each delivery. If a volunteer must enter a home to make a delivery, he or she will immediately return to the Jubilee Center to wash his or her hands.
Meals also may be picked up at the Jubilee Center at a table some distance from the food preparation area, Cochran said.
Cochran is seeking more volunteers to deliver food. As of Monday afternoon, he had 15 volunteers lined up. Volunteers will get addresses at the Jubilee Center and then head out. Volunteers will have no human contact when they deliver food.
However, Cochran warned that “this virus is dangerous. A lot of older people fall into the at-risk category.”
People older than 60 have been urged to be especially vigilant, he said. Although more than 80 percent of those who get COVID-19 recover, the virus can be deadly for senior citizens and people with pre-existing health conditions.
“We can’t guarantee you won’t be exposed,” Cochran said. “If you have a fever or a sore throat, do not volunteer. Stay home and take care of yourself.”
Cochran also needs donations. As of Monday, he had just $200 left in the HotMeals USA account, but each meal he will prepare costs $2.75.
Cochran said that in so-called “normal” times, between 300 and 800 people a day depend on free meals provided by places such as The Salvation Army, church pantries and elsewhere. That number likely is to rise now.
“There is definitely a need,” he said.