KEARNEY — The numbers keep climbing.
Since March 17, when Dick Cochran began serving the public free lunches from his Hot Meals USA trailer, he has prepared 16,200 meals in 18 days.
That’s more than the 12,000 or so total meals he served after the floods in March and July last year.
“It’s going so good it’s scary,” he said Monday after serving 1,275 meals.
Since COVID-19 invaded, Cochran, the founder and president of Hot Meals USA has started cooking at 5:30 a.m. every morning. He prepares entrees like roast beef, ham or tacos, plus potatoes and vegetables, to serve 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. every day but Sunday.
Those meals are free to anyone who drives into the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot at 2401 Central Ave. Volunteers also deliver meals to private homes, leaving containers on front porches to avoid human contact.
A retired restaurateur, Cochran first served outside the Kearney Jubilee Center, but he quickly was forced to find larger space, so he moved to the MONA parking lot. The museum is closed due to the virus.
He expected to prepare between 300 and 400 meals each day, but soon he was serving 600 a day, and then more.
Within 14 days, he had served 10,000 meals. By last Thursday, that figure climbed to 12,700. It swelled even more Monday after the Peterson Senior Activity Center stopped serving noon meals for take-out.
The food is prepared inside Mom and Dad’s BBQ, 222 W. 42nd St., which Cochran used to own and now his son owns.
“We can’t cook outside with the virus,” Cochran said. The kitchen is disinfected three times a day. The food then is moved to the Hot Meals USA trailer at MONA inside special food transfer units.
In the MONA parking lot, 14 masked volunteers fill containers with hot food. Between 12 and 25 volunteers deliver meals. “The volunteers know what they’re doing. I stay out of the way and let ‘em go to work,” Cochran said.
Thanks to generous donations, he is able to keep serving, but additional donations always are welcome.
“It looks like we will be here through April into May,” he said. “Our volunteers are safe so far. We provide gloves and masks for all, plus we take their temperature. We’re doing all we can to stay healthy. Prayers help, too.”