KEARNEY — A bit after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Tom and Madeline Hagg joined a long line of cars in the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot. They were there to get a hot lunch not just for themselves but for neighbors, including a man who is homebound with a severe cough.
Soon, volunteer Joseph Kremer, 10, brought out several bags of food and loaded them into their car. The Haggs thanked him and drove off.
This free-meals effort by Hot Meals USA has been underway for 10 days, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted.
“We’re delivering to 117 addresses today,” said Greg Clark, pastor at Kearney Church of Christ and a volunteer. “We’re taking mostly multiple meals to each address, like five or seven meals.”
A long line of cars snaked out onto Central Avenue. Nearby, Joseph’s brother David, 14, unloaded crates of soda from a Cash-Wa truck.
Malory Ecklund, a ninth grader at Kearney High School, hurried from car to car dropping off bags of food. “This is the third day I’ve done this. I like helping people,” she said.
Retired Ninth District Court Judge Bill Wright, wearing jeans and a baseball cap, placed multiple bags into an SUV. “This is my first day, but they needed help,” he said.
The flurry of deliveries has climbed like nationwide COVID-19 statistics ever since HotMeals USA started offering free midday meals March 17 in partnership with the Kearney Jubilee Center and the support of the city of Kearney.
According to HotMeals USA founder and director Dick Cochran, the nonprofit has passed out 6,785 free meals so far. Wednesday alone, volunteers prepared 1,058 meals. That’s more than three times as many as the 350 meals or so that Cochran expected to serve each day when the effort began.
As it has burgeoned, the food trailer has moved twice. Two days after it started at the Kearney Jubilee Center, it shifted to Kearney Church of Christ, and then, finally, to the sizable, empty parking lot at MONA, which is closed due to COVID-19.
On Thursday, inside the long HotMeals trailer, five volunteers loaded one hamburger, potatoes and a vegetable into plastic foam containers.
Volunteers handed those containers to Linda Seals, her son Dakota, 13, and Joshua Portillo, a member of the University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team. The trio stood behind a table outside the trailer and packed the containers into plastic bags donated by Target.
Cochran started this current effort on faith.
Hot Meals USA had just $200 in the bank March 16, and since each meal costs $2.75, he knew he would not afford to serve even 100 of them, but he began anyway, and donations quickly followed.
Cochran got $10,000 from the city, $4,000 from a business and $15,000 from an individual. He received $1,500 from the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce Envoys. More contributions followed. Every penny is being spent on food. Most of it comes from Cash-Wa, and from restaurants that have had to close or curtail business. They have donated food that would otherwise be thrown out.
The Kearney Jubilee Center takes orders for delivery. The addresses are put into a computer program given to HotMeals USA by Goodfellows. That program sorts the deliveries into separate routes for the volunteer drivers.
Drivers leave the food on doorsteps, but Cochran said many recipients come out to say thanks. “Their comments have been so touching,” he said, shaking his head. He said deliveries will continue at least through next week (April 4), and likely beyond.
“One morning last week the windchill was five below when I got here at 6:30 in the morning to turn on the generator,” Cochran said Thursday while sitting on the back of his pickup after the ninth straight day — except for Sunday — of feeding people. His generator heats the trailer, but not the air outside. Volunteers don’t seem to mind.
Some people leave donations. Others drive up simply to drop money into the donation bin.
The cars kept coming Thursday, cooks kept cooking and volunteers efficiently loaded bags into cars.
Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse was on hand along with Buffalo County’s Emergency Services coordinator Darrin Lewis. State Sen. John Lowe pitched in, too.
Inside the trailer, Rick Smith showed off his mask, a paper towel held in place by two rubber bands. He said a Kearney couple, Tony and Antoinette Blake, had made 50 such masks for the crew and have promised to make more. Cochran was wearing one, too.
Celia Timms, who works at Wilkins Architectural Design Planning, was assisting as well. Her office is closed, and she’s working at home. “People seem happy to get the meals,” she said.
John Duff, an athletic trainer for the UNK football and wrestling team, picked up 14 meals separated into three bags and headed out to deliver them.
Retiree Becky Walline and Abby Focke, an eighth grader at Horizon Middle School, filled plastic bags with small milk cartons and juice. Focke said volunteering was “fun.” Walline thought so, too.
“This is the best job in the world. People say I don’t get paid, but I sure do,” she said.
Connie Francis, who assisted HotMeals USA with meals after floods in March and July last year, was equally enthusiastic.
“Until the coronavirus spreads full-force here, I’m coming every day,” she said.