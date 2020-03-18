KEARNEY — Hot Meals USA served more than 150 free meals Tuesday from the Kearney Jubilee Center parking lot.
The organization is offering free meals every day through Saturday to make sure people in the area don’t go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jubilee Center Director Cheri Clark said they ran out of meals at about 1:15 p.m., so today Hot Meals USA will set up two food trucks in a new location at Kearney Church of Christ, 302 E. 25th St.
Yesterday, they also delivered just one meal to a Kearney man's home, but as of Tuesday afternoon Clark said 25 people had signed up to receive meals today.
Hot Meals USA founder Dick Cochran said that by delivering meals, it will reduce human contact and the potential spread of the virus.
To order a meal, call 308-234-3880 before 1:30 p.m. weekdays. Deliveries will be done 11 a.m.-2 p.m.