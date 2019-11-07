KEARNEY — Hot Meals USA is seeking to raise $1,500 by Friday to secure its second trailer.
The nonprofit organization founded by Dick Cochran feeds free meals to victims and first responders after floods, tornadoes, wildfires and other emergencies.
The trailer is 48 feet long. After its interior is remodeled and equipped, it will be able to produce up to 5,000 meals per day.
Checks can be sent to Hot Meals USA, 22 W. 56th St., No. 107, Kearney NE 68847, or dropped off at Mom and Dad’s BBQ, 222 W. 42nd St.
In 2019, Hot Meals has served more than 10,000 meals after floods in March and July.
