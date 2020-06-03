KEARNEY — With Hot Meals USA serving its final lunch Saturday, a collaboration of food assistance programs in the region have developed a transition plan to support residents who need food assistance.
All services listed below begin Monday, unless otherwise noted.
The list was compiled by Buffalo County Community Partners with input from nonprofits, school districts, churches and many other community groups.
The list began to take shape in March, as soon as COVID-19 began affecting nonprofits’ programs, according to Denise Zwiener, executive director of BCCP. “We’ve had to constantly update it, and it’s been constantly changing,” she said.
“We brought partners together to plan for reopening of vital services and programs. We do not expect Hot Meals to serve through the summer, but we needed to discuss a transition plan coordinated by 20-plus agencies, governments, churches, schools and funders,” Zwiener said.
Hot Meals USA has served 100,000 free meals since March 16 in Kearney.
The information is available in both English and Spanish on the COVID-19 link on the BCCP website, bcchp.org.
People who need more assistance in finding meals after checking the list should call Erin Davis at 308-234-1851 at South Central Area Agency on Aging. She also will assign a volunteer to assist homebound people who need a meal delivered to their houses.
Meals are available at:
- The Peterson Senior Activity Center, 2020 W. 11th St., will serve curbside meals 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. weekdays, sponsored by Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska, the city of Kearney and South Central Area Agency on Aging.
Reservations are required 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278. Meals may be reserved by the day, week or month.
Cost is $6 per meal for ages 59 and younger, or for a suggested donation of $4.50 for those 60 and older.
Payment will be accepted in check, cash (exact amount) and prepaid punch cards.
- Kearney Meals on Wheels, sponsored by Kearney Housing Agency, will deliver meals to houses on weekdays. Cost is $5.77 per meal. Checks or cash are accepted. Call 308-234-3000 for specifics on the qualifications.
Financial assistance may be available. If you are homebound and need meals delivered, call South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging at 308-234-1851 to discuss options or contact your assigned DHHS case worker.
- Kearney Public Schools Summer Lunch Program is serving “Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch from Bryant, Central and Emerson elementary schools 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays.
The meals are intended for children who must be present to receive the food at pickup. If an adult, with a child present, wants to purchase meals, the cost is $2.50 for breakfast and $3.50 for lunch, for a total of $6. Only checks or cash in the exact amount will be accepted.
Rural Community Resources
Amherst: School lunch program is serving free grab-and-go lunches weekdays for ages 1-18. Call the school kitchen at 308-826-3131 to request a meal.
Gibbon: Gibbon School, 1030 Court St., is providing two free meals on Mondays and Wednesdays, and one free meal Fridays, 11:30 a.m.-noon through July 31 for Gibbon residents younger than 18.
Gibbon Little Free Pantry: 705 Court St. Accessible 24 hours a day. Call 308-468-5323.
Food Pantry — Head Start basement, 1021 First St., hosted by Gibbon Faith United Church: 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Rev. Mike Evans at 308-468-5521.
Ravenna: Ravenna Love in Action Food Pantry, 502 Grand Ave.: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. 308-452-4361.
Ravenna Senior Center: take-out meals and home delivery is available weekdays for people 60 or older or a spouse of someone who is eligible. Call Roberta at 308-452-3105. Reservations need to be made 24 hours in advance. Suggested contribution is $5.50. Cost for those younger than 60, who technically are ineligible, is $7.
Shelton: Free school lunches for ages 18 or younger available through June 26. Pick up hot meals 11:30 a.m.-noon at school on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Recipients will get bagged lunches for Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Lunches must be reserved by calling Sue Bombeck, the head of the lunch program, 308-647-5459.
Shelton Food Pantry at the Shelton United Methodist Church, 207 A St.: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday. Call Pastor Carla at 308-230-0822 or Amanda at 308-647-6741.
Elm Creek or Pleasanton: Contact local school district for information.
Food Pantries
- East Lawn Ministries: East Lawn Trailer Court, 2900 Grand Ave., No. 342: 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call Pete Ludowese, 308-293-0100. No cost. Open to the public.
- Helping Hands: 2-4 p.m. the second Sunday of the month at 1724 First Ave., Kearney. For emergencies, call Mary Lyons at 308-627-4859.
- Kearney eFree Storehouse, 4010 Seventh Ave. By appointment only: Justine Tschetter, 308-455-3302.
- Kearney Jubilee Center, 2523 Ave. A: 1-5 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday. Cheri Clark, 308-234-3880.
- Little Free Pantries, behind Faith United Methodist Church, 1623 Central Ave., and behind 24 Hour Tees, 110 W. 24th St. Free food available inside small unlocked cabinet. Erin Davis or Shannan Kramer, 308-237-2550.
- The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1719 Central Ave.: 10 a.m.-5 p.m Monday through Saturday. Call Lisa Lieth, 308-236-5812.
- UNK Big Blue Cupboard is open for UNK students inside UNK Nebraska Student Union Office of Student Diversity & Inclusion, 1013 W. 27th St.: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends. 308-865-8127.
- Mail Order Meals: visit Home Style Direct at homestyledirect.com or Mom’s Meals momsmeals.com. Financial assistance for meals may be available by calling South Central Area Agency on Aging, 308-234-1851.
- Farmers Market at Kearney Hilltop Mall parking lot: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Wednesday. Senior vouchers available; contact Sue Hutsell, South Central Area Agency on Aging, at 308-234-1851.
- Ravenna Farmers Market in front of True Value store downtown. 5-7 p.m. Fridays (starts Friday), 308-430-5481.