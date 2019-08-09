KEARNEY — The new mobile Hot Meals USA unit will be dedicated at 12:20 p.m. Monday at St. James Catholic Church at 3801 A Avenue.
Dick Cochran of Elm Creek initiated the project in 2017 to feed communities affected by fires, tornadoes, floods and other disasters. Since spring, the still-unfinished trailer has traveled to Dannebrog, Wood River, Gibbon, Amherst, Pleasanton, Elm Creek and Ravenna, and Hamburg, Iowa. It has served more than 6,500 meals.
The trailer’s equipment was funded by a $75,000 grant from Rotary District 5630 in Nebraska, District 6780 in Tennessee and other Rotary clubs from around the world.
On hand for Monday’s dedication will be Ron Appuhn and Karen Wentz, representing the Pigeon Forge Rotary Club in Tennessee, who obtained a Rotary District grant for the project. The event also will be a Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit hotmealsusa.com or call 308-440-7836.