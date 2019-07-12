KEARNEY — Monday’s floodwaters have receded and Kearney’s hotels and restaurants have resumed business, according to the Kearney Visitors Bureau.
“We are happy to report over 600 hotel rooms, representing 11 different properties, are available that were not affected by floodwaters,” said Roger Jasnoch, director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau. A property manager meeting was held Thursday to assess the situation and receive updates from Mayor Stan Clouse and Buffalo County Emergency Manager Darren Lewis.
Tourism in Buffalo County supports more than 1,600 jobs, creating $115 million in annual tourism spending for Buffalo County.
As Kearney continues to recover, each convention, sporting and special event will be dealt with on an individual basis, according to the Visitors Bureau.
Visitors can find a list of hotels at www.visitkearney.org or on the KearneyNebraskaVisitors Bureau Facebook page.