KEARNEY — Come hell or high water, Dick Cochran is ready to go.
His HotMeals USA nonprofit has purchased a 48-foot-long trailer that will enable him to feed more people after natural disasters. It’s twice as big as the 24-foot-long trailer HotMeals USA purchased in April 2018. Both units will allow Cochran to feed up to 6,000 meals a day.
The new vehicle has its own water tank and a powerful generator so it can be used in areas that have lost power and water. It also has a sleeping area, bathroom and small kitchen, permitting a crew of up to eight people to stay there if necessary. That’s critical when natural disasters often cripple hotels and motels and access to them.
Cochran got the 17-year-old trailer for just $75,000 from Duane “Speed” Herrig, who owns Cookie’s Barbecue Sauce in Wall Lake, Iowa.
“If we bought this unit new, it would cost $500,000 for both the trailer and the truck that came with it,” Cochran said. “Today the street value is $300,000. We got them both for $75,000.”
Herrig’s gift
Herrig learned about HotMeals USA when floods swamped towns on the east side of the Missouri River in Iowa last spring. He and Cochran met in May and had five or six more conversations during the summer.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
“Herrig and his wife had traveled in this big unit, but his wife passed a year ago, and he told me it wasn’t fun to travel in it anymore. He wanted to do something to really help people,” Cochran said.
In September, Cochran saw the trailer for the first time. “It definitely fit our needs,” he said.
The HotMeals USA board gave Cochran the green light to purchase it, but there was a hitch: HotMeals had to raise $30,000 in 10 days. They did. Along with support from Kearney’s Rotarians, Cochran received $5,000, together, from Walmart here and a Walmart in Grand Island. Local Walmart managers have a special fund that allows them to give to charitable causes and other needs.
Gerald Rehtus, manager at the Kearney Walmart, is a member of the Dawn Rotary Club with Cochran.
“I saw the effect disasters have had on this community. That community supports our stores, and I saw how quickly Dick responded after floods in March and July. I couldn’t think of a better way to help,” Rehtus said.
‘A hill to climb’
Thursday morning, Cochran parked both his HotMeals trailers along Second Avenue in front of Walmart. The new trailer has two large cooking units, two tilt skillets, hot and cold tables to keep food hot and cold, a freezer and a generator. “I don’t have to buy awnings. They’re already there,” he said.
But work remains. Cochran will remove the Cookie’s logo and insignia on the side of the trailer. He will tear out some cabinets and put in two 3,000-pound cooking units.
He has 15 months to pay off the trailer, but the renovation and equipment will cost another $78,000. “We have a hill to climb,” Cochran admitted.
Herrig’s story
Like Cochran, Herrig, 81, has been feeding flood victims this year, including at Glenwood, Iowa, across the Missouri River from Omaha. He said one of his salesmen “ran across Dick” at an event and told Cochran that Herrig had a trailer that he no longer needed.
“Dick and I got together,” Herrig said. “I reduced the price of the trailer quite a bit so he could afford to buy it and continue to feed people affected by the floods. It has its own generator and water, so it will really help in an area with no power.”
He understands what Cochran is doing because he does the same thing in Iowa. “We have another trailer, and we fed 300 people both at a noon and evening meal. We’ve helped people after floods, after tornadoes in Iowa,” he said. “I figure you gotta pay rent for the space you occupy while you’re here.”
Big smiles
Cochran is tickled with the new vehicle.
“This generator is so large that, say, if we had a tornado in Kearney, I could hook it up to City Hall and provide lights for the building,” he said.
With a bigger trailer, he envisions greater things for HotMeals USA, which Cochran, a retired restaurateur, founded just two years ago.
“There only reason we could not help with the wildfires in California was that there was no way to sleep in the smaller trailer. With this, we could sleep eight people. We could go to a disaster site and stay,” he said.
Volunteers lend a hand
Gary Behlmann, owner of Kearney Towing and Repair Center, went to Iowa with Cochran to get the trailer Wednesday because, unlike Cochran, he is licensed to drive the large vehicle. “Gary volunteered to take us anywhere we need to go,” Cochran said. Meanwhile, Cochran has begun the process of getting the required Class A CDL license.
Cochran is surprised at how quickly HotMeals USA is progressing. It took HotMeals USA two years to get its first trailer and just six months to get the second one, but he knows the need is there. Between March 30 and July 31, Hot Meals USA served 6,820 free meals to flood victims in central Nebraska.
He will have it on display at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds for the Gateway show Wednesday and Thursday.
Diane Schubert, a board member for HotMeals USA, said, “This is pretty exciting. It’s moving faster than anyone anticipated.”
Don Peterson, also a member of Kearney’s Dawn Rotary and district chair for the Rotary Foundation in central and western Nebraska, said donations to purchase and equip the nonprofit’s first trailer came from Rotary clubs not just here but in Arkansas, Missouri and South Dakota, India and Argentina.
“Dick just doesn’t quit,” Peterson grinned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.