KEARNEY — Sixty businesses in Kearney and Buffalo counties recently passed a liquor compliance check.
However, two businesses — HyVee in Kearney and Main Street Liquor in Minden — both checked the identification of the purchaser and sold alcohol to the minor. The compliance checks were conducted Friday by the Nebraska State Patrol.
In Buffalo County, 47 businesses were inspected, while 15 businesses were inspected in Kearney County.
HyVee and Main Street Liquor now will be referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, according to the patrol. Clerks who allegedly sold alcohol to a minor were cited for procuring alcohol for a minor, and their cases have been forwarded to the Buffalo and Kearney county attorney’s offices for possible prosecution.
The compliance checks were made possible by a $2,124 grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation - Highway Safety Office.
Buffalo County businesses that passed were: Casey's at 112 Talmadge St., Smoker Friendly at 1325 Second Ave., Casey's 705 Second Ave., Copperfields, Gillies Bar & Grill, Fanatics, Premier Stop, Smoker Friendly 620 E. 25th St., Gourmet House, Walgreens, Casey at 115 E. 25th St., Bill's Liquor, Bill's Liquor West, Apple Market, Foote's Convenience Plaza, Family Fresh Market, HyVee Restaurant, HyVee Gas, Applebees, Target, El Portrero, Jersey's Sports Bar, San Pedro, 56th Street Sinclair Plaza, Buffalo Wild Wings, Lisa USA, Thirsty's, Casey's at 2710 W. 24th St., Kwik Stop, Sim's Shop EZ, Chug-A-Lug Bar & Grill, Dome Lounge, Little Mexico, Cunningham's Journal-The Loft, Palm Garden, Thunderhead Brewing, Playpen Lounge, Dad's Tavern, Chicken Coop, Paddy O'Mallys, Alley Rose, Whiskey Creek, Big Apple Fun Center, Kearney Liquor, Speedee Mart and Skeeter Barnes, all of Kearney.
Kearney County businesses that passed were: Minden Country Club, Fill N Chill, Pizza Hut, Hi-Way Liquor, El Agave Mexican Restaurant, Headquarters, Breakaway, Cozy Corner Cafe, Auto Way Bowl and Casey's, all of Minden; Awarii Dunes Golf Course, Kat's Korner Market and Cub's Den Bar & Grill all of Axtell; and 3D Bar & Grill, Wilcox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.