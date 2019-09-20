KEARNEY — Emergency units from Gibbon and Kearney are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 near Gibbon, and Interstate 80 has been closed at the Minden interchange.
According to police radio traffic, the accident, which was reported at about 3:04 p.m. today (Friday), occurred at mile marker 284 in the eastbound lanes. Multiple injuries have been reported.
Vehicles attempting to enter I-80 at the Kearney East Expressway exit are being redirected to U.S. Highway 30.
Rescue units from Gibbon and Kearney, Nebraska State Patrol personnel and Good Samaritan AirCare are on the scene.
