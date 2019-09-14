HOLDREGE — Betty Luttrell of Orleans was born on Friday, Sept. 13, 1929, in Frankfort, Kan.
She said she spent her lifetime wondering if it was good luck or bad luck to be born on Friday the 13th.
Finally, on Friday — the 13th day of September — on her 90th birthday — she learned the answer.
“It turned out to be lucky because today I got to do something I always wanted to do,” Luttrell said after leaping from an airplane one mile above Baxter Airfield at Holdrege.
For years the 5-foot-tall great-grandmother from Orleans dreamed of free-falling through the sky, popping the chute and wafting peacefully to the good earth below.
On Friday, she said her 10-minute descent was everything she expected, but fulfilling her skydiving dream didn’t come easily. It took a good many years to convince naysayers she was up to the challenge.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Her doctor worried she might break an ankle.
Her daughter, Peggy Hardy of Elm Creek, worried about her weak heart and clogged arteries.
“My brother agreed,” Hardy said, “but my granddaughter said, ‘You can’t stop grandma from doing what she really wants to do.’”
Luttrell said that each time somebody talked her out of jumping, it was time ticking off the clock. With her 90th birthday approaching, she got serious about her skydiving dream.
She bought a pink T-shirt printed with the message: “Lucky Friday the 13th, Skydiving at 90.”
She paid Nebraska Skydiving School in Holdrege for her jump. And she told the doubters, “Don’t rain on my parade.”
Early Friday afternoon she strapped into a parachute harness as her family wished her good luck.
Her daughter said she was dreading the worst.
“I was a wreck. I told her she’d always been such a good mother,” said Hardy.
Luttrell and the other skydivers crammed into the belly of the plane, and after a long sprint down the runway they were airborne, clawing higher into the sky above the Holdrege airfield.
Luttrell said there was a calmness over her until the time to jump. Excitement overwhelmed her. She wanted to jump first.
“The guy who was running the airplane said he’s never seen anyone want to jump out so fast,” she said.
As she and her instructor jumped, a blast of wind struck her in the face. Her eyes were plastered shut, but after the chute opened it was quiet and she could survey the countryside below. The landing went well. No broken ankles or any other problems.
The skydiving crew even brought a chair, and Luttrell sat down until it was time to hug the 15 or family members who watched and prayed for their skydiving grandma.
Hardy said she was relieved her mother was safely on the ground. “She enjoyed it. It was a life-thrilling experience.”
Her son, Steve Luttrell of Alma, said he was less nervous about his mother as he observed the instructors prepare for the jump. “They all were very professional.”
He was thrilled his 90-year-old mother finally lived her dream, but he doesn’t see himself leaping into the sky anytime soon. “I had my knees replaced several years ago. I’m 70 and 6-foot-3. I better not do it.”
Luttrell was one of 11 people who took their first jumps on Friday. The Nebraska Skydiving School had 30 jumps booked today (Saturday) and 30 more Sunday.
Luttrell said she learned the oldest person to jump at the skydiving school was 94. In five years she will be 95.
Hardy said when her mother commits to something she is pretty amazing. “She’s not afraid of nothing, not something she’s always wanted to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.