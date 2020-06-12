KEARNEY — Lori O’Brien calls her husband Steve’s mild case of COVID-19 a hidden miracle.
Lori, the administrative secretary at First Presbyterian Church, tested positive for COVID-19, too. So did First Presbyterian Church interim pastor Nancy Tuma and her husband Dan.
But it’s Steve’s case that started the wheels turning.
Their story begins in early February, when Steve, a retired funeral director and co-owner of O’Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home and Cremations, fell on their icy patio. He had medical treatment and physical therapy and “seemed to be fine,” his wife said.
On the last Sunday in March, Lori developed a fever and missed two days of work.
By Wednesday, Steve had a fever, too.
“He seemed to feel much worse than I did. He had fevers and severe headaches. He was dizzy,” she said.
When he developed trouble walking, Lori called his cardiologist, but the cardiologist thought perhaps the dizziness was a side effect of a new prescription. But just to be sure, his cardiologist recommended that Steve, 79, see his regular physician.
Steve called that doctor, but he was told not to come in unless he was having respiratory issues.
Lori said, “It was the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and doctors didn’t want people coming in unless they had urgent problems.”
Steve’s mobility problems and headaches continued for three more weeks. He lost his sense of taste and smell and dropped 12 pounds.
Finally, in late April, he called his doctor again and said, “I have to come in. There is something very wrong with me.”
Lori drove him to the doctor’s office. He was tested for COVID-19 in the parking lot.
Two days later, the test came back positive.
Lori asked to be tested, too. She feared that since her husband had the coronavirus, she could have it, but his doctor refused. So did several other places in Kearney. She was told that because tests were in short supply, only health care workers and child care workers could be tested.
Lori returned to her job at the church and urged Nancy and Dan to be tested. However, they didn’t know where to do that. One medical office told them they’d first need to pay $130 each and register as regular patients.
“I said, ‘Wait. We just need a COVID-19 test,’” Nancy said. “I told them, ‘We don’t have any symptoms, but we’ve been exposed.’” That medical office told her it did not know where else tests were being offered.
After doing online research, Nancy learned that Platte Valley Medical Group was offering COVID-19 tests, so on April 29, she called there.
“We do tests. How soon can you get here?” they told her.
Nancy, Dan and Lori arrived at Platte Valley shortly before 10 a.m. April 29. A nurse met them in the parking lot.
“We had masks on. We’d brought the required paperwork. We filled out forms. We didn’t have to touch anything,” Nancy said.
“They did the nose swab. It was nothing. It was a little bristly, but it was just two seconds in each nostril. It wasn’t a big deal,” she said. Their temperatures and blood pressure also were taken.
Meanwhile, Lori happened to tell the nurse at Platte Valley about Steve’s symptoms. The nurse was concerned.
“Bring him out here,” the nurse said.
Lori drove home, got Steve and returned to Platte Valley, where a CT scan revealed that he had suffered a brain bleed after that fall in February. He underwent immediate surgery.
On April 30, one day after the COVID-19 test at Platte Valley, Lori and the Tumas learned they had tested positive for COVID-19. All were asymptomatic, but they began a two-week period of self-quarantine.
Lori’s biggest frustration was not being able to visit her husband as he recovered from surgery because of state directed health measures that banned hospital visitors during the pandemic. “I understand why they did it, but it’s stressful on the family,” she said.
The Tumas called Walgreens, which put together a small packet of vitamin C and Claritin. They ordered zinc lozenges from Amazon, and purchased an immune booster online. They ordered groceries online, too.
Meanwhile, they had to check the oxygen levels in their blood three or four times a day by putting a pulse oximeter on their middle finger. If that number dropped below 90, they were told to call a doctor immediately, but theirs never slipped below 96.
“We never ran a fever. We never lost our sense of smell, although I would’ve preferred not to crave macaroni and cheese and Reese’s peanut butter cups,” Nancy said.
She told the First Presbyterian congregation that she, Dan and Lori all had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I was very open about it,” said Nancy, who led modified worship services and Friday morning devotions on Facebook Live from home.
“Members emailed and texted. They were very concerned. Friends called, worried, but I assured them we were fine,” she said. Two weeks went by. No one else in the church got the virus.
After two weeks, Nancy and Dan wondered whether they should get retested to confirm that they were recovered, but they were told there weren’t enough tests for that. They never left home without a mask.
On May 10, Nancy officiated at a small outdoor wedding in Kansas City. The guests all were socially distanced.
“Everyone knew we’d had COVID-19, and everyone was fine about it,” she said.
On May 17, she preached in a mask when she led a modified worship service, which was livestreamed from the sanctuary at First Presbyterian, joined by organist Connie Moon and choir director Clayton Moyer, who served as the cantor.
“I called Clayton May 15 and said, ‘I can come to church,’” Nancy said. “Clayton said, ‘Let’s get back in there. Let’s do it!’”
However, the church has not yet resumed regular services. Church leaders met Tuesday evening to begin discussing when and how to reopen.
“I’ve had COVID-19. I know how serious it can be. We’re very cautious,” Nancy said.
As for the O'Briens, Lori said COVID-19 “ended up as kind of a miracle” because her being tested for it led to doctors realizing Steve had serious lingering problems from his fall in February.
“He is 1,000 percent better,” Lori said Thursday. “It was a scary three weeks, but Steve is really very healthy. He’s very thankful he’s feeling so much better.”