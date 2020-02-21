KEARNEY — If you scoff or wobble when asked if you believe in God, Frank Turek wants to talk to you.
He believes it takes more faith to be an atheist than a believer.
Turek, president of CrossExamined.org, will speak at 7 p.m. Monday at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He will present what he calls “powerful, entertaining evidence” for Christianity and take questions from the audience.
He will welcome challenges from nonbelievers, especially those who are hostile to his message. He believes such interaction is as important as his speech.
“We welcome all — nonbelievers, skeptics, believers with questions, of all ages. Anybody. Frank wants to hear their questions and see if he can stump them,” said Tim Stratton, former youth pastor at Kearney eFree Church and president of FreeThinking ministries in Kearney. Stratton, a personal friend of Turek’s, invited him to speak.
Turek is an apologist, or a person who defends Christianity. He has debated well-known atheists such as Christopher Hitchens and David Silverman, president of American Atheists. “Most atheists believe Frank gets the better of such exchanges,” Stratton said.
Turek hosts “I Don’t Have Enough Faith To Be An Atheist,” which airs Wednesday nights on DirecTV.
His radio program, “CrossExamined with Frank Turek,” airs on 186 stations on Saturday mornings and can be accessed on the free CrossExamined app.
In 2006, Turek founded the nonprofit ministry CrossExamined.org. Its focus is the fact that three out of four Christian youths leave the church while in college, many because they are intellectually skeptical.
In a phone interview, Turek said his speech here will cover four topics:
- Does God exist?
- Does Truth exist?
- Are miracles possible?
- Did Jesus rise from the dead?
“If the answers are yes, then Christianity is true,” he said.
He has spoken all across the U.S. and Europe. No matter where he goes, he said, about 70 percent of questions are related to morality. “That’s where people are living today. People ask, ‘What about people around the world who have never heard about Jesus?’ They question the morality of God because He is not getting his message to everyone,” Turek said.
He said people also want to know why God created the universe, and why God allows evil.
“Most questions revolve around what I call the three ‘e’s’ : evil, ethics and eternity, like ‘Will God send me to Hell if I don’t believe in Jesus?’ and ‘Why did God create people He knew would go to Hell?’” he said.
Turek, 59, lives in Charlotte, N.C. He left the business world 10 years ago to devote full time to his ministry. He speaks at schools, churches and secular colleges. In Nebraska, he has visited Omaha, Lincoln and Hastings, but this will be his first trip to Kearney.
Born near Asbury Park, N.J., Turek was raised a Roman Catholic. “I always believed in God, but I didn’t understand who Jesus was until I went into Navy and met the son of a Methodist minister,” he said. Through discussions and reading, “I said, ‘Wow, this is true!’ I came to faith through evidence,” he said.
He served as a Naval flight officer. Among his college degrees is a doctorate of ministry in apologetics, which he earned at the nondenominational Southern Evangelical Seminary.
Along with a career in corporate leadership training, he wrote books and gave speeches on apologetics.
His four books include “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to Be An Atheist,” written with the late Norman Geisler, whom he calls the “Michael Jordan of apologetics.”
“I want people to know Christianity is true and that here is evidence for it. The greatest story ever told is true. Anything you’ve done wrong can be forgiven. People can be reconciled to God and one another,” Turek said.
He said he gets similar theological questions no matter where he travels. “this weekend, I expect the Heartland to be much like the rest of the country,” he said.