KEARNEY — It’s four weeks before their filing deadline, but already a handful of candidates — all incumbents — have filed in Buffalo County’s three major local races: Kearney School Board, Buffalo County Board of Commissioners and Kearney City Council.
The filing deadline for incumbents is Feb. 18; for challengers, it is March 2.
Kathy Gifford has filed and is seeking her second four-year term on the KPS Board. Gifford is among three KPS incumbents. Others are Jon Watts, who said in December he isn’t seeking re-election, and Angela Nickel, who has not filed. Nickel was elected in 2012 and would be seeking her third term if she files.
County board incumbents Bill McMullen and Ron Loeffelholz, both of Kearney, have filed. Loeffelholz is finishing his first four-year term. McMullen was elected 28 years ago and is chairman of the board today. Commissioner Dennis Reiter, 72, of Elm Creek has not filed for re-election.
Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse has filed for re-election. Council incumbents Jonathan Nikkila and Bruce Lear have not filed.
Incumbent state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney has filed for re-election after completing his first four-year term as the District 37 representative.
