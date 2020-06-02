HOLDREGE — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s irrigation season will start with Lake McConaughy holding 1.52 million acre-feet of water, or 87.2 percent of capacity.
At Monday’s CNPPID board meeting, civil engineer Tyler Thulin reported that lake inflows have been averaging around 1,150 cubic feet per second, with releases at approximately 2,700 cfs.
Of the release total, approximately 1,000 cfs are from the Environmental Account managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for habitat enhancement downstream. Those releases will end this week.
According to a CNPPID press release, Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford said the first scheduled run of irrigation season will begin Monday.
In preparation, Elwood Reservoir was filled to elevation 2,597.0 for irrigation uses, while consultants continue studying seepage near the pump station, Ford added.
Irrigation Operations and Maintenance Assistant Supervisor Dusty Way said precipitation since April 1 in the irrigated area — northern Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties — has been 4.5 inches at Elwood Reservoir, 4.65 inches at Bertrand, 4.82 inches at Holdrege and 8.91 inches at Minden.
In other business, General Manager Devin Brundage said some Holdrege administrative office staff began a gradual return to business as usual Monday. The office remains closed to the public to help control spread of COVID-19.