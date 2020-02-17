KEARNEY — Tell somebody. Seek help.
That’s what Denise Zwiener urges those who are considering suicide.
Now, 22 months after her husband Shayne survived a suicide attempt on April 8, 2018, she knows he needed much more help than she and their extended families and friends could provide.
“There is no single string you can pull on to either prevent or cause suicide. Suicide and mental health have so many facets. It is so important to talk about anxiety, depression and suicide,” she said.
When Shayne shot himself in the head, it was not entirely unexpected. He had been treated for depression for a year and recently had been put on an antidepressant.
Two months earlier, on Feb. 8, Denise had asked him on the phone if he was going to kill himself.
He responded, “Yes.”
She hurried home from her job as executive director of Buffalo County Community Partners and took a few vacation days.
“I walked beside him, identified all the overwhelming issues he was facing and began working with him to work through them,” she said.
He quit his job.
They refinanced the house.
They asked friends and family for help around the house.
“He was happy. I thought he was coping well. He relieved a lot of things that were causing his stress,” she said.
That Easter, one week before the suicide attempt, she invited both their families for dinner, but they did not address his depression or anxiety. Nor did they tell anyone why they needed help.
“I thought I was helping him overcome the dozens of things he was struggling with. Others were helping him find a new job, write resumes and connect with employers, but we did not talk about his depression or anxiety,” she said.
Ironically, one week after Shayne shot himself, nearly 100 people gathered for Hope & Healing, a three-hour program on mental health and suicide at First United Methodist Church. The event was sponsored by Buffalo County Community Partners.
Speakers included those whose loved ones had died by suicide, religious leaders and educators. Shayne’s recent suicide attempt was never mentioned.
Denise easily can slip into a litany of what she wishes she had done to help her husband.
“I thought my role was to help him reduce the number of stressors, and we were doing a great job of it, but we were not talking about his depression beyond the two of us. We hid behind his first attempt at suicide. We did not adequately address the need to build coping skills,” she said.
She believes society needs to change the way it describes suicide. She prefers the term “‘died by suicide” rather than “committed suicide.” She said, “The word ‘committed’ is typically used in crime, so changing the language instantly changes the reaction to the words,” she said.
“So many of us wish there had been a way to help Shayne before this, to talk about mental illness before we got to where we are,” she said. “The work I was doing with the Community Partners was about providing hope and healing, and watching for warning signs, but there’s a sense of pride that’s hard. It’s hard to admit you need help.
“We Nebraskans are prideful people. We live in a prideful community. We’re a prideful state. That’s a positive, but it can also be harmful when you’re not able to be vulnerable and talk about emotional health,” she said.