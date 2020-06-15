KEARNEY — For some, it’s a hobby that helps them pass the long, dark winters building aircraft they’ll pilot during the approaching summer.
For others, their model aircraft hobby is about the technology, or mastering the controls, or learning anything and everything they can about flight.
For Mark Hellman, the hobby is about distracting friends as they focus on preflight tinkering before launching their aircraft over the Nebraska landscape.
Wednesday evening, as the prairie breeze ebbed over the Kearney RC Club’s mini airfield southwest of Odessa, Hellman emerged from his vehicle holding something that looked like a space boomerang.
“What’s that?” wondered one member of the club.
Another said, “I think I saw a spaceship like that in a ‘Star Wars’ movie.”
A third club member said, “I hear that he used a 3-D printer to make that thing.”
In Hellman’s hands was a weird looking aircraft. Its wings formed a staggered elliptical shape. Hellman’s creation was so unusual that a few club members questioned out loud whether the thing would fly, but Hellman easily launched his “Infinity,” and soared the plastic aircraft over the airfield.
The June 10 gathering was supposed to be a meeting of the Kearney RC Club, but the skies were clear and there wasn’t a breath of wind, so everyone was excited about flying.
Kearney pilot Joel Atchison’s stunt plane leaped into the sky, unhindered by gravity. His 11.2-horsepower twin-cylinder engine produces 40-50 pounds of thrust — more than enough for the 22-pound aircraft that sounds like an aerial weed eater and flits through aerobatic maneuvers like a moth circling a porch light.
“Some guys will spend years building an airplane,” he said about one of the two major factions of radio-control enthusiasts.
One faction is the plane builders who have multiple projects unfolding on their kitchen tables and workshop benches.
The builders get satisfaction creating replicas of famous aircraft or designing and assembling their own creations, but the other faction is more interested in piloting, rather than building. The remote control industry accommodates both factions, and in recent years has expanded the offerings of pre-built aircraft so it’s quicker and simpler to get hooked on the RC hobby, Atchison said.
Kearney club members said it’s also an option to buy used aircraft or partially built planes because some hobbyists lose interest in builds that are too complicated or require too much time.
Regardless if he built the plane or purchased it, Atchison said, “It still makes me nervous the first time I fly one.”
Most of the Kearney RC Club members put on a brave face, but they’ve each experienced the heartbreak of crashing.
“It’s like bull riding. It’s not ‘if,’ it’s ‘when,’” Rick Redden of Kearney said about watching an aircraft plummet from the sky. Pilots then must take the “walk of shame” to the crash site to pick up the pieces.
The thrill of piloting your aircraft and bringing it safely back to earth helps club members forget the setbacks. One of their mottos is, “takeoffs are optional, landings are mandatory.”
Pre-built aircraft can speed the recovery after a crash because they’re made with easily repaired materials. If a chunk of foam wing is knocked out in a crash, a patch can be carved and taped into the hole to make the plane airworthy. Pilots also salvage parts, such as engines and control mechanisms, and use them on other aircraft.
Redden said the Kearney RC Club was formed as an Academy of Model Aeronautics charter in the 1960s. The membership was 20-25, but today’s membership is 15. One of the early club members, the late Kenneth Albrecht, became the 1969 national champion in pattern flying in which pilots are judged by the precision in which they put their aircraft through a series of 20 or so stunt maneuvers.
RC planes can be inexpensive or cost-prohibitive. Some of the more sophisticated aircraft cost $10,000 or more, said Dan Dauel, who spotted a pricey example at a Denver RC show.
“They wanted as much for that plane as a Cadillac Escalade,” Dauel said.
Recently, the Kearney RC Club acquired access to a pivot corner about 6 miles southwest of Odessa. Owners of the land are aviation enthusiasts, club members said, so they approved its use as an airfield. The club had been without an airfield for almost a year, but the group now is grooming the new space to create a smooth grass runway and taxiways.
The club invites people interested in RC flight to attend a monthly meeting or visit the airfield.
Prospective members will be offered the opportunity to pilot an aircraft without fear of crashing it. Dual controls allow experienced pilots to pair up with novices. If the aircraft gets into trouble with the novice in control, the experienced pilot can take over momentarily, then hand control back to the novice.
People interested in learning more about radio-controlled flight may visit the Kearney club’s website.
“It’s addicting. After the first landing you want to do it again and again,” Club President Travis Fries said.