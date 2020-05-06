LEXINGTON — A Mason City man caught in the act of a sexual assault was sentenced Monday to one year and three months in jail and five years probation.
According to court records, David Boyles, 56, of Mason City was sentenced for felony first-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor violation of a domestic restraining order in Dawson County District Court.
Boyles began his sentence Monday in the Dawson County Jail, but the court gave him credit for 204 days he already served in jail. He also must register as a sex offender.
In March, Boyles pleaded no contest to his charges. A no contest plea is neither an admittance nor denial of guilt, but is treated the same as a guilty plea.
In exchange for his plea, the court dropped the following charges: felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief, property damage of $500 or less.
Court records outline the case against Boyles:
Dawson County dispatch received a call on the afternoon of Oct. 12 about a man assaulting a woman, whom she had a protection order against, at an Eddyville house. Dispatch reported to a nearby deputy that they could hear a scuffle and a woman struggling.
Upon arriving at the house, the deputy observed a broken-out front window. The deputy then entered the house, announced his presence and reportedly heard a woman screaming in a back bedroom.
When the deputy walked into the bedroom, he saw Boyles on top of the female with his pants and boxers down and sexually assaulting the woman.
The deputy then drew his weapon and ordered Boyles to move away from the woman. When Boyles refused, the deputy drew a taser and again ordered Boyles to move away from the woman.
Boyles then “crouched down,” and the deputy helped him to the ground where he was cuffed. Boyles reportedly appeared to be intoxicated.
@erikadpritchard