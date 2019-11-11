BERTRAND — Yellowed Bertrand Herald newspapers line the wall behind two of Jeremy Hansen’s massive paintings.
“Pretty much when everyone comes in they are fascinated by this wall. It’s like Bertrand history,” Jeremy said. “Anybody who comes in you can find a picture of them if you really want.”
Antique printing equipment displayed in the center of the large gallery and an industrial elevator hark back to the building’s history as the home of the Bertrand Herald. Hansen and his wife, Cristal, are giving the building a second life as the Jeremy Hansen Gallery at The Herald.
“We kind of wanted to tie in the history of the building to the gallery so it was the Jeremy Hansen Gallery at The Herald. So people, they relive their memories of The Herald,” he said.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Hansen will host a grand opening of the gallery 4-10 p.m. Nov. 22 at 615 Minor Ave. in Bertrand. Hors d’oeurves will be served by Flippin Sweet, and adult beverages will be available.
Hansen, of Smithfield, has worked as a professional artist since 2000. He travels around the country to art festivals to sell his artwork. Hansen never thought he was going to open an art gallery.
“I was probably never, ever really going to open a gallery. I was just going to be an artist that sells paintings. Then it was just an opportunity. Sometimes you have to just go nuts and make stuff up and make everything really hard,” Hansen said with a smile.
The Hansens took ownership of the building on Aug. 1, and they transformed the space into a gallery. They had gained experience with fixer uppers after renovating a home in Kearney and their current farmhouse.
“When you think of a gallery, you kind of think, I would want an old building like this. The metal ceiling is in great shape. (I wanted) something that has old rustic character like this or I would have to have enough money to make it super contemporary,” Hansen said.
It took the Hansens three weeks to clean out the building, and they had to gut much of the interior to create a spacious gallery. It took Hansen 3½ months to finish the restoration.
Hansen chose to display paintings he created this spring. The running theme for most of his work is movement, energy and motion, he explained. One wall of the gallery features vivid, bright paintings while the other has artwork stripped of color.
“I wanted to take away color and narrow the paintings down to black and white so you concentrate more on the beauty of the paint and the motion and the movement as opposed to, ‘Oh I like red. I like blue,’ or whatever. It’s down to the basic feel,” he said. “From black and white I decided to go to the primary colors, and I thought, why not do the secondary colors after that? It was just playing with simplicity.”
A wall in the back of the room features much smaller works with an array of art for customers.
“I wanted to make a wall of more reasonably priced smaller paintings for people if they want to take something home,” Hansen said.
The gallery provides a place for Hansen to showcase and store his work. The gallery will be open by appointment and for special events.
Hansen is most excited about the night of the grand opening when residents will see the space for themselves.
“I wanted to add to downtown Bertrand, something interesting, something neat and new. I didn’t want the building to go away. I wanted to restore the building and make it nice,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.