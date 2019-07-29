HOLDREGE — Jessica Kraus was asked about applying for the executive director position at the Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce three times before she decided to seize the opportunity.
When she was first offered the job, Kraus had just had her second daughter and was busy working at her family’s business, Lost Way Brewery in Holdrege. She did take a role in the chamber by serving on the board of directors for more than a year. Kraus was asked about taking on the director position two more times, and the third time was the charm for her.
“I felt like this opportunity doesn’t present itself to somebody more than once. I felt like it was all part of God’s plan to put it into my life and make sure I was ready for it. So I said, ‘Sure. OK I will do it this time,’” she said with a laugh.
Kraus took over July 1 as executive director of the Holdrege Area of Chamber of Commerce. Community members can meet her during a Business After Hours from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the chamber office, 504 Fourth Ave.
Jessica received a degree in business in 2011 from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M. She and her husband, Mark, moved to Michigan and California before they landed in Holdrege in 2014. The couple opened Lost Way Brewery in 2017 with Mark’s sister Kimberly Hines and her husband Jason. Jessica’s role at the brewery includes coordinating events, marketing, scheduling and ordering supplies.
As a business owner, Kraus understands what members want and need from the chamber.
“I’m able to relate with our members and say look I know you are trying to make money at the end of the day and this is what I’m willing to do for you. I’m not asking you for money; I’m asking you to invest. Having that perspective is a lot easier,” she said.
One of Kraus’ focuses as the new executive director is showcasing the chamber’s members, letting the public know about their strengths and what they contribute to the community, she said.
“In my mind, I want to get them their money’s worth. I want to make them know that they are not just ‘X amount’ of dollars in our bank account. They are important to us. They are important to our community. It’s kind of going and spotlighting individual businesses, finding out what their needs are and what we can do to help them succeed. At the end of the day, if they don’t succeed our community doesn’t succeed,” she said.
One way Kraus is spotlighting individual businesses is by creating promotional videos shared on social media for chamber members who wish to participate. The chamber recently focused on agricultural businesses, and she plans to continue to visit businesses to meet people and work with them.
Helping businesses grow and encouraging them to work together is what Kraus is most excited about working at the chamber.
“I tell a lot of people we can’t grow unless we grow together,” she said.