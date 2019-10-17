KEARNEY — The art of film tells stories in a way that invites audiences to look at a subject…

KEARNEY — Today, supporters of The World Theatre in downtown Kearney launched a public 90-da…

‘90 Days to Save The World: The Balcony or Bust!’

Goal: $585,738

Raised: $439,320

Needed: $146,418

Donations may be made payable and sent to:

The World Theatre Foundation

2318 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Supporters also may go online to donate at www.theworldtheatre.org.