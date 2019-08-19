LOUP CITY — People from near and far request homemade sausage from the Polish capital of Nebraska.
Joe Kowalski, owner of Joe’s Market in Loup City, said he knows customers from Gothenburg, western Nebraska, Colorado and Tucson, Ariz., who either drive or ask friends to bring back Joe’s sausages. Local Loup City residents and boaters and campers at the nearby Sherman County Reservoir also eat up the sausage.
“A lot of people drive, when they go somewhere they’ll stop and see if someone actually has something homemade and buy it just to taste it,” Kowalski said. “I guess if it’s something they like, they’ll be back. A lot of people compare and see what’s out there. It’s almost an adventure.”
Joe’s Market sells 250 to 300 pounds of sausage a week.
Kowalski, the meat manager, said he is continually smoking, grinding and mixing meat into the sausages.
“I mean you wouldn’t believe it when people come in here,” Kowalski said. “You look at them and all of a sudden (their carts are) full and they’re just putting one, two and three (sausage packages in their carts).”
Kowalski, who created the sausage recipes by trial and error, said he thinks people like the flavor profile of his seven Polish sausage varieties: the original, bacon cheddar, cheddar, cheese jalapeño, bacon cheese jalapeño, pineapple and sauerkraut and cheese. Kowalski also makes ring Bologna, summer sausage, two meat stick varieties, brats and natural casing hotdogs.
Recently Kowalski started making Jaternice for his customers with Czech heritage. In the old days, the dish was made from pig head, tongue, liver and heart.
“...back in the day, nothing went to waste,” Kowalski said. “You ate everything.”
Though today, Kowalski makes the ethnic sausage mostly from pork.
Loup City resident Phyllis Mroczek grew up eating Jaternice. She gave Kowalski’s sausage a “10.”
However, Kowalski said, the regular Polish sausage is the best seller at Joe’s Market.
Kowalski learned to cut meat in the late ‘70s at the former House of Meats in Loup City. He then continued to work as a meat manager at local grocery stores. Now in his own grocery store, he mixes his ground pork and beef with the spices by hand.
“I get in a good enough mix without using a mixer,” he said.
The sausage also is never frozen and has a 30-day shelf life.
He admitted though that other grocery stores also sell good homemade products.
“I’m not saying mine’s the best,” Kowalski said. “There’s a lot of good sausage out there. It’s just that sometimes people got a certain taste and that’s what it takes.”
Though Kowalski has owned Joe’s Market since 1994, he didn’t start making his popular sausages until 2014 after he expanded the size of his store.
“I didn’t really have the room,” Kowalski said.
Customers also constantly asked for sausages.
“I always wondered why they called Loup City the Polish capital of Nebraska and they never had any homemade stuff to sell,” he said.
