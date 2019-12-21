HOLDREGE — The Holdrege Public Library, 604 East Ave., will stage an Oreo Taste-Test Challenge & Nailed It: Holiday Snacks Edition for Teens.
It will happen 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec 30 in the library community room. Attendees may create their own reindeer or snowman marshmallow pops.
RSVP is required no later than 8 p.m. Monday by calling Cindy or January at 308-995-6556.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.