Ten years ago today, a dedicated group of volunteers and I announced our plan to save The World Theatre in downtown Kearney. At the time, we had no lead gifts, no grants, and not a dollar to our name.
What we did have was a simple campaign: “90 Days To Save The World.” If we could raise $150,000 in 90 days, we promised to reopen that empty dinosaur on Main Street — and reopen it did we ever!
Today, not only does The World Theatre show the best movies between Cheyenne and Shangri-La, but we’ve embraced our vaudeville roots. We’ve hosted Oscar winners and weddings, politicians and comedians, filmmakers, musicals and student events galore. And imagine — you can still buy a movie ticket, popcorn, candy and drink all for less than a single ticket at the local multi-plex.
Truth is, our success lies not in profit, but in our people — in the memories we make —and right now we need a little help to expand the dream factory.
As you may know, we’ve undertaken a campaign to renovate our balcony. Maybe you’ve donated (thank you for that), but our plans go beyond the balcony. We plan to rehabilitate our dressing rooms, HVAC and lighting systems. We even hope to reopen the vintage candy shop on the corner, not unlike the original “Gerber’s Sweet Shop.”
And we’re close — like, REALLY close. The blueprints are finished. The fire marshal said “yes.” The contractor is ready.
But of our nearly $600,000 goal, we’re just $177,000 short.
Don’t worry — we can raise it. In 90 Days. Why?! Because Hollywood loves sequels. Let’s call this one “90 Days to Save The World: The Balcony or Bust!”
In the coming weeks, you’ll see details, along with fundraising updates in the Kearney Hub. Additionally, you’ll be reading about “memories” visitors and volunteers have made in the seven years since we reopened. We hope these memories inspire you to donate, donate again, or at the very least, inspire you to share our story with friends.
The fact is, it was community support that built The World, and we need just a little more love to finish this newest project.
And, hey, if you can scrape together only $5, then come down to The World, watch a movie, and make a new memory. It’ll be well worth the price of admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.