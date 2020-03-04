LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has released the 17th episode of “The Nebraska Way” podcast featuring Jon Bokenkamp, creator of the hit television show “The Blacklist.” During this episode, Bokenkamp discusses his work in Hollywood and his involvement in restoring the historic World Theatre in downtown Kearney.
Bokenkamp is a writer and producer who was born and raised in Kearney. He attended the University of Nebraska-Kearney for two years where he focused on journalism and art before graduating with honors from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. In 2013, he received the Kearney Hub Freedom Award, which salutes volunteerism and community service, for his work restoring the historic World Theatre in downtown Kearney.
Bokenkamp has written a number of films for actors such as Angelina Jolie, Halle Berry, Ethan Hawke and Bruce Wills, but is best known as the creator and executive producer of NBC’s “The Blacklist.” He currently lives in Kearney with his family.
Listen to the 17th Nebraska Way podcast on SoundCloud.