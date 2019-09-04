LEXINGTON — A Lexington man charged with manslaughter waived his right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Dawson County Court in Lexington.
Jorge Vasquez-Avila, 24, allegedly assaulted Hussein Nuri, 22, of Lexington on Aug. 17 resulting in injuries that caused his death.
Vasquez-Avila is charged with manslaughter, possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Jeffrey Wightman lowered Vasquez-Avila’s bond from $100,000 to $50,000 with conditions requested by prosecuting attorney Elizabeth Waterman. Conditions of the lowered bond include Vasquez-Avila must reside in Dawson County, cannot possess or use alcohol or a controlled substance, be subject to testing and search, must enroll in colors program and must be at his residence between midnight and 6 a.m.
Vasquez-Avila’s attorney, Jesus Tena, told the court Vasquez-Avila was employed in Hall County. Tena was unsure whether his client still had that job, but if he did or was able to get another job outside of Dawson County, Tena asked that the conditions of the bond be modified to allow Vasquez-Avila to travel a reasonable distance outside of Dawson County for employment. Wightman approved Tena’s request.
At 1:33 a.m. Aug. 17, Lexington rescue and law enforcement personnel were dispatched to the area of Tep’s Bar and Grill at Fifth and Grant streets for an unresponsive male in the parking lot. The man was later identified as Nuri, and he had injuries consistent with being the victim of an assault, according to reports.
Nuri was transported by rescue personnel to the Lexington Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel a short time later.
After gathering information from the scene, the Lexington Police Department located Vasquez-Avila and his vehicle at 4 a.m. that morning near Ninth and Erie streets.
He was arrested and is being held at the Dawson County Jail.
