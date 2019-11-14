KEARNEY — Saving The World can seem like a daunting and overwhelming mountain to climb, but …

KEARNEY — Businessman John Gerber has sold so many things — from skateboards and sailboats t…

KEARNEY — Since its inception, Kearney’s World Theatre has been a place where cinematic clas…

I moved back to Kearney in 2007 just after I finished grad school in Montana. This was just …

“90 Days to Save The World: The Balcony or Bust!”

Goal: $585,738

Raised: $483,445

Needed: $102,293

Donations may be made payable and sent to:

The World Theatre Foundation

2318 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Supporters also may go online to donate at www.theworldtheatre.org.