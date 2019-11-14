KEARNEY — When our two daughters, Claire and Hannah, graduated from Kearney High School in 2014 and 2016, they were looking for a unique venue to hold their graduation receptions. They wanted a place that was large enough that they could have a reception with some friends, and a unique place that would make their day special.
The World Theatre fit the bill.
It was centrally located, large enough to have displays of each of the kids’ accomplishments, a reception area to greet guests, space to provide food and drink, seating for a volume of guests and a screen to show highlights of the girls and their friends’ lives. It was a perfect venue!
It was fun to hear the comments from friends and families that had never been in the theater before. They were blown away at The World Theatre’s features and attention to details.
The World Theatre is such a gem in our community’s crown. It provides a wonderful space for so many events — whether they are personal, such as a graduation reception, or public, like a community forum.
It is clean, comfortable, beautiful, spacious and modern without forgetting the history of this majestic building.
