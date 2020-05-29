KEARNEY — Junior Achievement will host its first virtual marathon, the JA Tour of NE, from June 15 to July 15. Participants take a virtual tour of Nebraska as they move along the 26.2-mile path that passes notable Nebraska landmarks.
The $25 registration cost includes a virtual bib number, virtual finisher certificate and access to the online platform to log exercise. Children 12 and younger may use the code “KIDS” to receive a $10 discount.
Participants log their exercise on the race website. They can track runs, walks, yoga, Pilates, yard work, scuba diving and any other form of exercise.
Prizes will be given for largest team, highest total mileage, most funds raised, and best race selfie (use hashtag #JATourofNE).
Fundraising opportunities are available through the online site. Donors may support one runner, a team of runners or all participants. Participants also may raise funds to support Junior Achievement programs with prizes available.
Proceeds will provide Junior Achievement programs for K-12 students in public and parochial schools this coming school year.
Register at racery.com and search “JA Tour of NE” or visit lincoln.ja.org/events and click “JA Tour of NE.”