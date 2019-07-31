KEARNEY – Junior Achievement of Kearney will receive a $5,000 grant from Bayer Fund, per the recommendation of employees from Monsanto.
Funds from the grant will be used to sponsor JA programs in 15 Kearney classrooms. JA previously received a Bayer Fund grant in 2017-18.
“The grant from Bayer Fund will help ensure that all students in Kearney Public Schools receive financial management skills, access to adult role models, exposure to jobs and careers, and practice the skills to thrive in the 21st century,” said Tera Norris, president of the Junior Achievement District in Kearney. “Junior Achievement’s programs ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of work and life in the 21st century. These programs are offered free of charge to our public and parochial schools.”