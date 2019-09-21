ORD — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt isn’t just a tourist attraction. It’s also a business.
Since it started in 2004, it has brought in about $3 million for the region, according to a longtime event official.
Due to family emergency, Dianne Wiberg, event coordinator since 2016, could not be interviewed, but Peggy Haskell, who preceded Wiberg from 2004 to 2015, provided numbers from the sale’s first 10 years to help gauge the event’s economic impact.
The average shopper spent $150 each day for food, gas and lodging. A estimated 20,000-30,000 people attended each year.
Then there are out-of-town dealers.
“Many out-of-area dealers who come in do the Great Highway 36 Treasure Hunt in Kansas, which is held the weekend before the Junk Jaunt. They then roam around the Junk Jaunt area, looking around for anyone who is setting up a sale,” Haskell said.
“Many times they will bully the folks into selling early. They threaten to not come back if they don’t sell an item that day, but if it is a good deal and they want it, they will be back on the designated day,” she said.
Regardless, those vendors eat, sleep and buy gasoline in Nebraska. They also spend money in general merchandise stores. They rent car trailers and storage units. They may need auto repairs. All that is spent in addition to the $150 per day on food, gas and lodging.
“You factor in the money turning over three to five times, and it adds up quickly,” Haskell said.
The Junk Jaunt office also makes money with the sale of $10 Shoppers Guides. When Haskell was coordinator, they cost $7 (including sales tax), plus $3 postage if mailed. The office usually mailed about 200 guides, Haskell said.
Each town included in the Nebraska Junk Jaunt has a town coordinator, who sells the guides to any business they deem proper, Haskell said. The coordinator keeps 15 percent of sales revenues. The coordinator also earns 15 percent of total sales of advertising to local businesses.
Vendor fees also produce income. This year, vendor fees were raised to $25, up from $15, for people who live in the Nebraska Junk Jaunt region. Out-of-area vendors pay $35 this year, up from $25.
As for expenses, the Nebraska Junk Jaunt office has:
- 15 percent sales commission on business ads and Shoppers Guide sales.
- Printing of Shoppers Guides
- Distribution of Shoppers Guides to town coordinators
- Sales taxes on Shoppers Guides
- Wages for regular help and extra hired help
- $18,000-$20,000 for paid media advertising
- Costs of paying a CPA to file the 501(c)(4) tax reports required by IRS
- Paying board members for travel to board meetings
“I am sure there are other expenses, but you get the idea,” Haskell said. “If we came out with a $5,000 profit, we felt it was a success. We usually upped the advertising budget for next year.”
