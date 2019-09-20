New this year is a Junk Jaunt Passport offering a chance for cash prizes.
Passports can be found in the Shoppers Guide. They also may be downloaded digitally at www.junkjaunt.com
Shoppers can get their passports stamped at one designated place in each of the 35 participating towns. The more stamps in a passport, the bigger prizes shoppers are eligible for.
Shoppers who visit at least 16 Junk Jaunt towns will be entered in a drawing for a $160 cash prize. Those who visit 10-16 towns will be eligible to win $100 cash. Visitors who visit from one to nine towns are eligible to win $50.
After the Junk Jaunt, passports must be mailed to Nebraska’s Junk Jaunt, 1523 M St., No. 104, Ord, NE 68862. Passports received by Oct. 15 will be eligible for the drawings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.