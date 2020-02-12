KEARNEY — Matt Rogers will be the new Kearney Catholic High School principal starting July 1.
Rogers takes over from Terry Torson, who is retiring after 33 years as principal. The KCHS Board of Education approved the hiring decision at its Monday meeting.
Rogers began as a science teacher at KCHS in 2003 and has been the assistant principal since 2007.
“We greatly appreciate Matt’s commitment to his Catholic faith and to Catholic education. Rogers’ contributions to our school and his vision for the future of Kearney Catholic education is a blessing to our community. We believe he will continue to provide the academic excellence and faith and character formation to Kearney-area youth,” said Kearney Catholic Canonical Administrator Father Joe Hannappel.
Rogers graduated from Mullen High School in 1992. After graduating from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a dual major in biology and physical education, he taught science at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School for five years.
He received his master’s degree in educational administration with a 7-12 principalship endorsement from UNK while teaching science at KCHS.
“I am truly humbled and honored to have the privilege of leading Kearney Catholic into the future,” Rogers said. “I look forward to working with our students, staff, families and the entire Kearney Catholic community as we continue to build upon our tradition of excellence in academics, faith and service.”