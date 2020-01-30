KEARNEY — The Kearney Catholic High School Foundation board elected new officers during its January meeting.
The board re-elected Nadia Saadi as president and elected Cory Kruse as vice president, Tammy Kluth as secretary and Brian Groskreutz as treasurer.
New board members Ben Huls, Jean Mandernach and Kari Ann Nickman replaced retiring board members Trevor Aden, Ronald Dobesh and Chad Micek.
Additional KCHS Foundation board members include Ben Hirschfeld, Katie McGowen, Brady O’Hare and Gary Sorensen. Terry Torson, Father Joseph Hannappel and Father Paul Colling will serve as ex-officio members.
For more information, visit www.kchsfoundation.org or call the KCHS Foundation office at 308-236-6903.