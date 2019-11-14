KEARNEY — A total of 404 items will be up for bid at the Kearney Catholic High School Foundation’s annual G.O.L.D. Dinner and Auction, planned 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Younes Conference Center.
The G.O.L.D. “Guidance and Opportunity which Leadership Demands” Dinner and Auction benefits students at Kearney Catholic High School.
This will be the fundraiser’s 25th anniversary. The G.O.L.D. Dinner and Auction has gifted more than $5 million in funding to KCHS through the KCHS Foundation. G.O.L.D. raises money to help provide KCHS with school operations funds as well as items that help improve the Catholic education students receive.
The Fund An Item $50,000 goal is to provide for classroom learning enhancements through teacher grants as well as help purchase new bleachers in KCHS’s original gym for the safety of students and guests attending school activities.
In addition to auction items, 350 tickets for drawings are being sold for $100 each. Prizes include KCHS tuition for the 2020-21 school year or a five-night trip to Paris and Prague with airfare. Go to www.kchsgold.com to print off a flyer for a chance to win.
Tickets for the dinner and auction may be purchased by calling the KCHS Foundation at 308-236-6903 or online at www.kchsgold.com. Register to attend by Monday.
The auction also is available online at kchsgold2019.ggo.bid and participants do not need to be present at the banquet to participate in silent auction bidding.
A few of the items up for auction include:
- A two-night stay at Magnolia House in Waco, Texas, near Memorial Day for up to eight people
- A Tuscan Evening party with community of Kearney Catholic priests
- A Brantley Gilbert autographed guitar
- A pirate-themed progressive dinner party around Johnson Lake.
