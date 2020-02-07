KEARNEY — After 33 years of the same leadership at Kearney Catholic High School, the school will be getting a new principal.
Terry Torson has decided to retire as KCHS principal at the end of the school year.
“Both my wife (Jill) and I are retiring,” Torson said. “It’s just an opportunity to maybe do some different things, spend more time with our grandchildren and maybe see some things that we’ve always wanted to see that maybe we haven’t visited yet.”
The KCHS School Board and superintendent are in the process of finding Torson’s replacement.
Though Torson taught around Nebraska and Iowa prior to his tenure at Kearney, most of his career has been spent leading KCHS. He received his undergraduate degree from Kearney State College in 1975 and a graduate degree in administration from Northwest Missouri State in 1986.
In his three decades with the school, Torson said much has changed.
“The number of students has more than doubled. The size of the building has more than doubled. Those are the physical changes,” he said. “I think that the spirit of the school has continued to grow and expand.”
Most recently, the school completed a $1.1 million capital project to remodel the front entrance of the school, expand the office space and add a chapel to the front of the building that seats 50. That construction was completed in fall 2018.
In 2016, the school broke ground on a project to add six more classrooms to the school, according to prior reporting by the Hub. In 2013, new science labs were added.
The front entrance, classrooms and labs were part of the Moving Forward in Faith capital campaign.
While he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family, including his father, five kids and seven grandchildren, Torson said he’ll miss the people at KCHS.
“Teaching is a people business,” he explained. “Any educator is going to say (they’ll miss) the students and the people with whom you work, and the parents, just all the people you’ve been in contact with.”
@TiffanyStoiber