KEARNEY — A little more than one week remains for donations in the Tri-City Food Fight, the friendly competition between The Archway in Kearney, Stuhr Museum in Grand Island and Hastings Museum.
Winner of the contest will be the organization that collect the most in food donations for area food pantries.
Donations have risen, but the standings haven’t changed.
The Hastings Museum is in third place with 290 pounds of donations. Stuhr Museum is in second place with 1,802 pounds and The Archway still leads with 3,841 pounds.
“There is still a long way to go and the three organizations will be collecting food for the entire month of December,” The Archway’s Marketing Director Mark Foradori said. “This project reflects the competitive spirit of our three communities. It also demonstrates their spirit of generosity.”
Kearney residents may participate by bringing nonperishable food items to The Archway during regular hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. The Archway will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Donors also may drop food donations at Kearney Area Children’s Museum, The World Theatre, Trails and Rails Museum, First United Methodist Church or at performances of “Elf” at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
