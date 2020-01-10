KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Animal Shelter will offer its first low-cost spay and neuter clinic, “The Big Fix,” for cats on Jan. 26.
According to a KAAS press release, the program is intended to target the city’s stray and feral cat population, and pets belonging to low-income residents of Kearney. KAAS housed a record number of stray cats, especially kittens, in 2019.
Spaying and neutering is the most effective way to keep Kearney’s cat population under control.
The event will take place at the Buffalo County Extension Building and conducted with an all-volunteer staff, including local veterinarians from Hilltop Pet Clinic, Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic and West Villa Animal Hospital.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and will be done on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 200 cats. The cost will be $20 per feline, which includes a rabies vaccination. Cats must be in a secure carrier and weigh a minimum of 2 pounds.
There is a limit of two animals per person, and you must live within Kearney city limits.
Visit www.kearneyanimalshelter.com to print the required consent form for participation and visit the KAAS Facebook page for updates.
You also may call KAAS at 308-237-7387 for more information.
